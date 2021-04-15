ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of ICU Medical worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $4,038,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ICU Medical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $8,461,237. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $205.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

