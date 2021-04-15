IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.78 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $94.78 million and $5.00 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

