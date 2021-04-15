IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.40

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.90). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 67.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 363,184 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.40. The firm has a market cap of £298.20 million and a P/E ratio of 224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

