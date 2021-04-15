IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.0 days.

Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $$124.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. IMCD has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

