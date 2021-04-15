Incent Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $448,213.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

