Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.