Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.77 ($43.26).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.