Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 50,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,470. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFNNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

