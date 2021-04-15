Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 714,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.