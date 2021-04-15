Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 114,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

