ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $12.48 on Monday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ING Groep by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.