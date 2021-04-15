Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Tops $155,264.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $965,465.45 and $155,264.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00273709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.29 or 0.00749042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,763.02 or 1.00178133 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.38 or 0.00865706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.