Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

INSHF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Inner Spirit has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of February 09, 2021, it operated 75 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

