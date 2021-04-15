Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.90

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -696.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,767.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,759 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

