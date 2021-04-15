Insider Buying: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Insider Acquires 3,802 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider FCMI Parent Co. bought 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,447.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,444,202.41.

FCMI Parent Co. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, FCMI Parent Co. bought 9,937 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,408.78.

On Monday, April 5th, FCMI Parent Co. bought 6,809 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,257.23.

Shares of SEA opened at C$21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -93.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.29.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

