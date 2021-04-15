Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEC opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

