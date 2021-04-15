Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

