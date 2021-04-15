Insider Selling: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells $196,969.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

