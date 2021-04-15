Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $312.47 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.