Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 3,007 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 125,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

