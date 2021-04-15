Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $2,016,036.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,937,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICUI opened at $205.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

