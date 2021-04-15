Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $968,811.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.13, for a total transaction of $968,811.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,535,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $205.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.41. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

