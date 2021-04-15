Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00.

MRNA stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $4,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

