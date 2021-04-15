Insider Selling: Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Sells 168,375 Shares of Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.