Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 21,823 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 898,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,850. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4,557.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.