Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTON opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,682.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

