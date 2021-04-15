Insider Selling: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $64,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

