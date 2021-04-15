Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of RPM International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $3,031,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of RPM International by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

