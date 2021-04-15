Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$10,750.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$10,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,072,850.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$10,900.00.

Shares of TSE:SEA opened at C$21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

