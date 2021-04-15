Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,164,347.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $849.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $149,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

