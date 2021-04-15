Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $48,952.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HSY opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Hershey by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The Hershey by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

