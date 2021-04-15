Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $34.58.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

