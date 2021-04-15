Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches Market Cap of $870,873.88

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $870,873.88 and approximately $195,174.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

