Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.50. 821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.