Insured Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.15 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $13.74 million and $4.15 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00269211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.56 or 0.00736464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,966.67 or 0.99820341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.75 or 0.00862000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,097 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.