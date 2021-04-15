INT (INT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. INT has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00044119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

