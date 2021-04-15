Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Head to Head Review

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Party City Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92% Party City Holdco -36.23% -23.69% -0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Party City Holdco has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Party City Holdco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Party City Holdco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Party City Holdco has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 21.67%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Party City Holdco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 154.33 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.28 -$532.49 million $0.45 13.33

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Party City Holdco.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

