Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank increased its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.76. 673,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,777,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

