Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 64,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

