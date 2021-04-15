Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

LON ICP opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,036 ($26.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,877.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,660.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 5,543 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

