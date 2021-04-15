Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

