Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Short Interest Up 151.7% in March

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 3,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

