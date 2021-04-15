Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLT opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

