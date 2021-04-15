Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $146.36. 85,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,779. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

