Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,452.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.