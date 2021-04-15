Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.