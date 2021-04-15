Investors Buy High Volume of NovoCure Put Options (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,520% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.96. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,584. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

