Investors Purchase High Volume of GX Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:GXGX)

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 400 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXGX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,116,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.10 on Thursday. GX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.