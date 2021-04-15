Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $33,512.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

