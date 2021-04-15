Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NYSE NVTA opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,178. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

